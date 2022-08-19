Brady has faith in all of Cobblers' young players after fielding makeshift back-line at Crawley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady says he would have no hesitation in playing any of Cobblers’ younger players – including the likes of Max Dyche and Peter Abimbola – if and when the circumstances are right.

Brady has constructed a youthful squad this season with only two players aged over 30 and several under the age of 24, and already his resources have been stretched due to injuries, particularly in defence.

With Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan and Sam Sherring sidelined, Cobblers lost Tyler Magloire in the second-half at Crawley on Tuesday and subsequently played with a makeshift back three of Jon Guthrie, Ali Koiki and 19-year-old Harvey Lintott. Town opted to go that way because they felt it was the best way to nullify Crawley's speedy and nimble front two of Ashley Nadesan and James Balagizi.

"It's been tough with the injuries but through the last few games, we have found a way,” said Brady. "We have changed players about and they have adapted and players have had to play in certain positions because we felt that was the need at the time.

"It has worked so far even though we are stretched and that's a good sign. When players come back, they will be key for the group as well.”

Teenager Lintott has stepped up admirably in his first two league starts while academy product Dyche is also primed for action if required.

"We believe in all of them and if they get their chance at any stage, we believe they can go and take it and that's important,” Brady added.

"Obviously we can't rush the injured players back but we have faith in all of our players, including the young ones, and we have said we will need to be brave at times this season because we do have a young squad.”

Asked about Magloire’s development in particular, Brady continued:"We are all a work in progress and each player will have their different aspects they need to be working on but you also need to compliment their super strengths.

"The biggest thing about Tyler is that he has a fair few super strengths. We are really pleased with him because he has been thrown into the deep end.

"He hasn't been match conditioned and ready to play but he's said 'I'll play' and that's the great thing about Tyler and we are really appreciative of that.