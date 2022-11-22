The sight of Shaun McWilliams breaking into the opposition’s penalty box and taking shots at goal used to be a rare one but it is something that Cobblers fans may have to get accustomed to.

After scoring just one goal across his first 168 appearances for Northampton, the 24-year-old has two in his last six and they have not come about by accident. He has taken more shots in the last two games – five – than the previous 12 combined.

It was clear against Gillingham last weekend and then again at Bradford City on Saturday that McWilliams had been given the freedom by manager Jon Brady to break forward, join attacks and take shots, culminating in his excellent goal at Valley Parade.

Shaun McWilliams

"We have been through a few things with the gaffer and that is one of them,” said the midfielder. “He has given me the license to get forward – as long as I get back!

"When the chances are there and the space is there, you want your midfielders to help the strikers. We only have one up top and the wingers are obviously out wide so it’s key for the midfielders to get forward.

"When there are gaps, I think it's important to exploit them and that's something the gaffer has spoken to me about. I obviously have that gritty side of my game but I have athleticism as well and he likes me in a role where I can get forward.

"It will work sometimes – it won't work all of the time – but I'm going to give it a go and I back myself going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

McWilliams’ goal against Bradford was a prime example of perfect midfield play. He seized the initiative on halfway, drove towards the penalty box and had the presence of mind to keep running after passing to Kieron Bowie before slotting home.

He missed a golden chance to double his tally shortly before half-time, dragging wide after being put through on goal, and could even have had a hat-trick after seeing a late shot saved.

"It's just recognising where your team-mates are,” McWilliams added. “When I put him (Bowie) in, I knew he was on the byline and if he pulls it back and I'm not there, I won't score so I carried on my run and I was in the right place.