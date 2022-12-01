Brady has 'absolutely loved' managing Cobblers as he prepares to hit major milestone

Jon Brady says he has ‘absolutely loved’ every minute of managing the Cobblers as he prepares to take charge for the 100th time on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Aussie, whose only previous managerial role came with non-league Brackley Town, did not have eyes for the top job at Sixfields whilst working with various youth teams between 2016 and 2021. It was only when Keith Curle paid the price for Northampton’s poor form in February 2021 that chairman Kelvin Thomas came calling and asked Brady to take temporary charge.

A stint as caretaker boss turned into his first full-time job in the EFL a few months later and you would be hard pushed to find any Cobblers fans who feel he has not proven a very wise and successful appointment.

Jon Brady's first win in charge came against Plymouth in March 2021.

Brady has won 42 of his 99 games so far, a win percentage of nearly 42 which is higher than every Cobblers manager since Chris Wilder. And despite taking charge less than two years ago, the former Rushden & Diamonds winger is currently the 16th longest-serving manager across the entire EFL and fifth in League Two.

"I’m honoured to be managing this football club and I have loved every minute of doing it,” reflected Brady on his 99 games to date. "What we have done during my time here is to try and connect the staff and the players to the fans but I think we have also given the players a lot more consistency.

"The squad hasn’t chopped and changed like it might have done previously, and now there are players that the fans can really connect with. I feel we are getting the recruitment pretty much right as well and we have players here who the fans and everyone can resonate with.

"We have taken over some players who were probably discarded previously but through their efforts and our work, we feel we have improved players as well and that’s what gives me the most joy and it’s the same for all of the staff here.

Brady's first game was a 2-0 defeat to Burton in February 2021.

"I can be credited with it being my 100th game as the manager but it’s about the support and the work that everyone does here. I might head it up but it’s a real team effort and I think it’s important to emphasise that.”

Whilst relegation could not be avoided in 2021, Cobblers’ performances evidently improved during Brady’s time as caretaker boss, and then he was only one agonising goal away from promotion in his first full season as an EFL manager.

Once again the team is going well under his guidance, currently third in Sky Bet League Two and coming off impressive back-to-back away wins at Gillingham and Bradford City, and on Saturday he will bring up his century as Town host Tranmere Rovers at Sixfields.

Asked if he feels the time has flown by, Brady said: "I would agree that it’s gone quickly but at times some weeks have felt a little slow!

"We will keep working hard for this club and make this club the best it can be. I feel very lucky to have a chairman like Kelvin and a chief executive in James (Whiting) because they are great human beings who you can talk to and are really supportive.

