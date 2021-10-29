Brady has a warning for his players as struggling Carlisle visit Sixfields

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has warned his players that they cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal against struggling Carlisle United this weekend.

The Cumbrians visit Sixfields in poor form and just a point outside the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone, but will be buoyed by the appointment of new boss Keith Millen.

Town, in contrast to their visitors, are flying high in third following three wins on the spin.

But Brady, who will be without the suspended Sam Hoskins, says this is no time to let up.

"I watched Carlisle at the start of the season and they were high energy and they had a lot of pace and power in their side," he said.

"They looked a very good outfit so I'm not sure what the context is in terms of what's happened recently.

"But for us, we have to be at our very best. We talk a lot about fine margins and we keep using those same words, but no matter where they are in the league, anyone can beat anyone.

"We have to be at our very best to play against Carlisle and put in the best performance possible to get the result we desire."

The Town chief is also keen to put on another good show at Sixfields where his side have won each of their last two.

He added: "It's massively important to us that we continue our strong home form and I feel we're creating a good atmosphere.

"We got over 6,000 the last time we played on a Saturday at home and I think we're starting to build that strong connection with the fans.

"We want to create that atmosphere where they are the 12th man, that's important to us."

Cobblers are not taking the knee before matches this season but they are standing together on the centre circle.

"The players talked about it so they deserve credit for that," said Brady.