Brady has a message for his players and says fans can boost Cobblers against Exeter

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has told his players they must ‘embrace this moment’ and enjoy the pressure ahead of Saturday’s huge game against Exeter City at Sixfields.

Town know that two wins from their final two games of the season would secure a top-three finish and an immediate return to League One.

But there are a gang of teams just waiting to pounce on any slip up. Mansfield, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale are all within two points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady was already targeting two wins from two before Town replaced Vale in third so, as far as he’s concerned, it’s business as usual.

"It doesn't change,” he said. “Our focus is on being the best we can be.

"It's not a given because Exeter are a very good side and they have gained promotion now but however it goes, we are just concentrating on ourselves and playing as best we can and trying to win the game.

"We have the advantage right now because we have more points but we need to make the advantage count.

"From a player's perspective, they are the ones who have put themselves in this position and now they need to thrive on this moment and enjoy it and embrace it.

"There's no better way to do that than to perform and play well on Saturday and get the three points and then move on to the week after.”

Sixfields will be full to the brim on Saturday with both home and away ends sold out.

Exeter, who clinched their own promotion in midweek, are set to bring over 1,400 supporters.

But Brady wants Cobblers fans to be the ones making all the noise and he’s asking them to repeat the support they showed the team during last Saturday’s superb victory at Leyton Orient.

"Through the team's performances this season, and through the position the players are in, they have done this and they have created this,” Brady added.

"The atmosphere at Orient was brilliant, it was so good and there was so much energy from the fans and they can play a real huge part in helping us on Saturday.

"The energy we felt from our fans at Orient was incredible and the energy we felt for the 125th anniversary game was amazing and we really need them to come with that energy and that positivity again and stick with us through the game and help us drive on."

On Exeter, Brady continued: “They are a top team and it’s great to see that the club have stuck together with Matt Taylor after a few near misses.