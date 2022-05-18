Brady happy with performance but feels aggrieved by key decisions after play-off heartbreak

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady was happy enough with Cobblers’ performance despite their play-off campaign ending in defeat to Mansfield Town at Sixfields on Wednesday.

Town trailed 2-1 after the first leg and then fell further behind to Stephen McLaughlin’s first-half strike. The hosts piled on plenty of pressure but could find no way through a resolute Stags defence.

They perhaps should have had two penalties for fouls on Fraser Horsfall and Louis Appere either side of half-time but it wasn’t to be as their promotion dream died for another season.

Brady said: "I felt we played really well tonight and we dominated most of the game but our best chance probably came with Josh Eppiah's header in the first minute or two.

"Credit to Mansfield, they put their bodies on the line. There were loads of blocks and loads of clearances. We had a lot of entries into the final third and into their box but they battled and worked hard to deny us.

"We dominated play and dominated all of the stats but unfortunately we did not test their goalkeeper enough.

"But I've been told we should have had two penalties, one in the first half on Fraser Horsfall which the referee's assessor almost apologised for, and then the one on Louis Appere which is a foul in the box.