Brady happy with 'good start' but wary of 'very fine margins' in League Two

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes the margins will be as tight as ever in League Two this season after seeing most teams in action during the first month of the campaign.

Brady has overseen five matches with Town so far, winning three and losing only one, but he's also kept himself busy by watching games from around the division.

And whilst he's pleased with his side's steady start, he knows it is far too early to read anything into the early standings.

"I don't think we should get carried away by it but I think it's a really good start and we are there or thereabouts," said Brady.

"But the league will start to really take shape 10 or 12 games into the season. Not everyone has played everyone yet, clearly, and teams are all still finding their feet and they're probably not finding their right connections yet.

"The one thing with League Two this season, and the five games we've had and having watched a lot of other games as well, it's very fine margins.

"There's nothing between teams in a lot of games and it's a moment of brilliance or a moment of skill or a mistake that makes the difference.

"I think it's a hugely even league and I think anyone near the bottom can beat those at the top and vice versa. Concentration levels that will be very important.