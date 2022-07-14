Brady happy that pre-season is proving a challenge for Cobblers

Cobblers manager Jon Brady issues instructions during the 3-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night

Town were beaten 3-0 at Sixfields by Sky Bet Championship side in their first Sixfields friendly on Wednesday night, with Steve Bruce's side winning thanks to second-half goals from Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant and Adam Reach.

The clash with the Baggies followed on from tough tests against St Mirren and Dundee United as part of the training week in Scotland last week, with the Saints being beaten 3-1 and the match with United ending 1-1.

This Saturday sees another challenging game with Championship side Luton Town the visitors to Sixfields (ko 1pm), before the Cobblers wrap up their preparations with trips to AFC Rushden & Diamonds (July 19) and league one Cheltenham Town (July 23).

"We had a really strong week in Scotland," said Brady, following the loss to the Baggies.

"We played St Mirren and that was a strong challenge at their place and then obviously Dundee United, another good side who play in the SPL.

"They were really good tests for us and compared to the pre-season we had last year, I feel the opposition we are playing is a lot, lot stronger across all of the games.

"They have been strong tests for us and Luton on Saturday will be another one."

Brady gave seven of his eight new signings some game time against West Brom, and felt his team did okay, despite the end result.

"West Brom are obviously a very good Championship side, you just have to look at the cost of their front-line," said the Cobblers boss.

"At the end, we had a 19-year-old right-back, a 16-year-old centre-back and an 18-year-old centre-back with Ryan Haynes on the left hand side.

"They all acquitted themselves really well for the last 10 minutes or so and that was pleasing to see.

"We knew we would probably be out of possession quite a bit so it was about our shape and how we could work out of possession.

"I thought that was good in the first-half.