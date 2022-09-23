Brady happy as Cobblers get the balance right

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Stockport County, Town sit in third place in the table, having bounced back from a home defeat to Doncaster Rovers to claim three straight wins.

In those games they have scored eight goals and conceded just one, while goalkeeper Lee Burge has been able to celebrate his first two clean sheets of the season in the wins over AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale.

The opening matches of the campaign had seen Town look uncharacteristically open at the back, but more free-scoring in attack, with Brady stating on many occasions it was a work in progress to try and get things right at both ends of the pitch.

And the Town boss is hoping his team is heading in the right direction.

"I think our whole team deserve credit for the clean sheets, because we work hard from the front through to the back, and that is really important," said Brady.

"Louis Appere has set the tone with his work-rate, and if you can keep the ball higher up the pitch then it is further away from your goal, and it is a team effort in doing so."It has been important to keep those clean sheets, and we will be aiming to try and continue on that way."

On the balance between defence and attack, the Town boss added: "We do have a nice balance at the moment, and long may that continue.

"We work very hard on how to create chances and get on the end of deliveries, and there are certain areas we looked to try and deliver.