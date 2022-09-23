Brady happy as Cobblers get the balance right
Jon Brady believes the Cobblers are beginning to get the balance right in Sky Bet League Two.
Ahead of Saturday's clash with Stockport County, Town sit in third place in the table, having bounced back from a home defeat to Doncaster Rovers to claim three straight wins.
In those games they have scored eight goals and conceded just one, while goalkeeper Lee Burge has been able to celebrate his first two clean sheets of the season in the wins over AFC Wimbledon and Rochdale.
The opening matches of the campaign had seen Town look uncharacteristically open at the back, but more free-scoring in attack, with Brady stating on many occasions it was a work in progress to try and get things right at both ends of the pitch.
And the Town boss is hoping his team is heading in the right direction.
Most Popular
-
1
Cobblers 0 Cambridge United 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings
-
2
Gallery: How Northampton Town's all-time record crowd ranks against Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Newport County, Colchester United, Gillingham and every other League Two team
-
3
Gallery: The Northampton Town player who is said to be one of the 20 most valuable players in League Two - and the Tranmere Rovers, Newport County, Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United players who join them
"I think our whole team deserve credit for the clean sheets, because we work hard from the front through to the back, and that is really important," said Brady.
"Louis Appere has set the tone with his work-rate, and if you can keep the ball higher up the pitch then it is further away from your goal, and it is a team effort in doing so."It has been important to keep those clean sheets, and we will be aiming to try and continue on that way."
On the balance between defence and attack, the Town boss added: "We do have a nice balance at the moment, and long may that continue.
"We work very hard on how to create chances and get on the end of deliveries, and there are certain areas we looked to try and deliver.
"So that is coming to fruition at the moment, and the players are working extremely hard to get into good areas as well."