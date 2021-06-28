Brady hails Town's 'passionate' fans as Cobblers season ticket sales continue to climb

Shaun McWilliams trains with new signings Mitch Pinnock and Jordan Flores. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Jon Brady has hailed the loyal and 'passionate' support of Cobblers fans after season ticket sales for the new campaign passed the 2,600 mark.

A very busy week of sales before the season ticket discount deadline has taken sales beyond 2,600 amid growing exciting for the return of supporters to Sixfields.

Brady and his players stepped up their pre-season preparations on Monday.

Caleb Chukwuemeka and Dylan Connolly.

"We all know how passionate the Cobblers supporters are and seeing such healthy season ticket sales is very encouraging," he said.

"Given we have another six weeks until the start of the season, we expect the number of season ticket holders to increase further and we are excited to have supporters back at Sixfields.

"Being at home on the first day of the season will be extra special and we can't wait to hear the noise of the Cobblers supporters when we kick off the new season on August 7th."

Before then, the Cobblers have a busy schedule of pre-season matches, starting with a trip to Sileby Rangers on Saturday July 10, followed by a visit from West Ham United on Tuesday July 13, a game where 2020/21 season ticket holders have been invited to attend for free as a thank you for their support.

Jonny Maxted.