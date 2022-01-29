Brady hails 'strong performance' after Cobblers claim first win of 2022

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hailed a 'strong performance' from his side after they saw off big-spending Salford City with their first win of 2022 on Saturday.

Town produced the type of display that has become synonymous with them this season, taking the lead through a set-piece and then defending stoutly to keep a clean sheet and claim all three points.

Paul Lewis scored the goal just 12 minutes in to ensure Cobblers kept pace with their promotion rivals at the top of League Two.

"It's nice to be back to winning ways," said Brady.

"It's been mentioned a couple of times that we haven't had a win in 2022 so it's good to tick that off and get the three points.

"I feel that's now three and a half good performances in a row if you count the second-half against Crawley and the draws with Forest Green and Sutton.

"To play like we did in the first-half today was really good because the conditions were difficult but we played some good football and looked strong and I was pleased with it.

"The second-half became tough against the wind but we dug in and the boys managed the game well and to come out with a win feels really good.

"Make no mistake, Salford are a really good side and they have made some excellent signings but we limited them to very few chances.