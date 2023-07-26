Tyreece Simpson playing for Swindon Town during an FA Cup clash against Manchester City. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

‘Long-time target’ Tyreece Simpson has a ‘fantastic attitude’ and will offer the Cobblers ‘something different’ at the top end of the pitch following his arrival on loan from Huddersfield Town, according to manager Jon Brady.

This is not the first time that Brady has tried to bring the 21-year-old striker to Sixfields, and he’s had to bide his time this summer but, after weeks of waiting, he has his man on a season-long loan.

Simpson’s talent has not been in question ever since his superb spell at Swindon Town in 2021/22 but he’s looking to get back on track following a frustrating, injury-hit first season at Huddersfield.

"Tyreece is a long-time target of ours and we are delighted he is joining us given there is always a lot of interest in him," said Brady. "I don't think he needs too much in the way of an introduction from me to be honest, I am sure everyone will remember the impact he made at Swindon Town and we are very excited to welcome him to Sixfields.

"He is a good age with some good experience, he has the physicality to be a big threat but he is much more than that. He is a striker who knows where the net is, he is mobile, he has the hunger and desire to do well and he fits the profile of players we are looking for. He will add to our attacking options at the top end of the pitch and will be something different for us. He will blend well with the other attacking players already at the club.

"He has always impressed us, either when playing against us or whenever we have watched him. We said we would be patient to work to secure the signings we wanted and our patience has been rewarded here.

