Manager Jon Brady hailed Cobblers’ ‘incredible’ away record after his side claimed another significant scalp on the road when outclassing Bradford City in their own backyard on Saturday.

Northampton had already won away at Stevenage, who are currently second, and seventh-placed Swindon Town this season, and they added another promotion rival to their collection at Valley Parade.

Mitch Pinnock, Shaun McWilliams and Sam Sherring were all on target as Cobblers coasted into a 3-0 lead after an hour before Andy Cook scored a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Lee Burge celebrates in front of the travelling fans at Valley Parade.

"Whatever message people want to read from it, they can read it, but that's now six away wins this season and we have drawn at Leyton Orient and beaten everyone else in the top six away from home, which is incredible really,” said Brady.

"That's fantastic and it can build belief in the players because they know what they can do. I'm pleased, really pleased, but we can't sit back on this, we keep pushing and we keep driving.

"It would have been nice to still be in the FA Cup next weekend but our main focus is on the league and that's what we continue to push and strive for.”

What makes those results even more impressive was that they were all achieved without top scorer Sam Hoskins.

