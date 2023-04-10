Brady hails 'incredible mentality and incredible spirit' of Cobblers players after Gillingham win

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady showered praise on the ‘incredible mentality and spirit’ of his players after their 2-1 win over Gillingham on Monday.

Town were without 11 first-team players but still somehow emerged with all three points as Louis Appéré broke the deadlock in the first-half before Will Hondermarck smashed in a brilliant late winner after Aiden O’Brien had levelled.

Brady has been missing nine, 10 or 11 players on a consistent basis in the last month and yet somehow his team are second in League Two and three points above the chasing pack.

"It’s a good win for us and there is a great mentality within the group,” said Brady. “To give away a goal so cheaply and then to fight our way back and find a winner with Will’s first ever senior goal, it was quite special.

"To get the three points was incredible considering the circumstances. We have players playing out of position but we are just finding a way to win games.

"There’s just an incredible spirit in the squad and an incredible mentality. I feel a lot of teams might have collapsed in that moment when we concede the goal because it’s a really sloppy goal to give away.

