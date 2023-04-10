News you can trust since 1931
Brady hails 'incredible mentality and incredible spirit' of Cobblers players after Gillingham win

Northampton Town 2 Gillingham 1

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:40 BST
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady showered praise on the ‘incredible mentality and spirit’ of his players after their 2-1 win over Gillingham on Monday.

Town were without 11 first-team players but still somehow emerged with all three points as Louis Appéré broke the deadlock in the first-half before Will Hondermarck smashed in a brilliant late winner after Aiden O’Brien had levelled.

Brady has been missing nine, 10 or 11 players on a consistent basis in the last month and yet somehow his team are second in League Two and three points above the chasing pack.

"It’s a good win for us and there is a great mentality within the group,” said Brady. “To give away a goal so cheaply and then to fight our way back and find a winner with Will’s first ever senior goal, it was quite special.

"To get the three points was incredible considering the circumstances. We have players playing out of position but we are just finding a way to win games.

"There’s just an incredible spirit in the squad and an incredible mentality. I feel a lot of teams might have collapsed in that moment when we concede the goal because it’s a really sloppy goal to give away.

"But we fight our way back and we get the winner. It was a brilliant strike by Will for his first goal and he’ll always remember that. It just came at the right time for us. His first touch was fantastic and he stepped onto it brilliantly and, wow, it seemed to take an age to go into the net!”

