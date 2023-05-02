News you can trust since 1931
Brady hails 'hugely special' Sixfields atmosphere

‘This is a strong group and their mindset has been excellent.’

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:54 BST- 2 min read
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Jon Brady hailed the atmosphere at Sixfields on Saturday as ‘hugely special’ and admitted he was ‘disappointed’ not to give Cobblers supporters a chance to celebrate promotion following defeat to Bradford City.

With nearly 8,000 fans in the ground, three points would have sewn up a top-three spot for Northampton, but instead they must now get the job done on the final day of the season.

"It was hugely special and I'm just disappointed that we weren't able to walk around at the end and really enjoy that moment with the fans,” said Brady.

"They really roared us on today and I'm hugely appreciative – and we are going to need those 2,200 supporters at Tranmere. I don't know if they are going to allow us anymore to go up and open another section but we are in this fight and we will keep fighting.

"We will refresh and we will be ready because we have a job to do.”

Cobblers have a week to get over the disappointment of Saturday and make sure they are ready to take on Tranmere.

"It could be a special day and that's the aim and that's what we've got to have in our minds,” Brady added.

"This is a strong group and their mindset has been excellent. We are missing a lot of players but the way we played on Saturday, against a side who are expected to be right up there and who are strongly backed, was really pleasing.

"Ultimately, we should be coming away with a win, but we haven't. That's football. We will get ourselves together, we will get ourselves right and we will be prepared and ready for Monday.”

