Brady hails 'fantastic day' as Cobblers clinch crucial birthday win in promotion race

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hailed a 'fantastic day' for the club who celebrated their 125th victory with a priceless 3-2 victory over promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers.

Town played in a specially designed chocolate and blue kit to mark the occasion and things were going to plan when Fraser Horsfall headed in two first-half corners.

Mitch Pinnock's sweet finish seemingly put the game to bed, only for late goals from Josh McPake and Kane Hemmings to set up an anxiety-inducing finale.

Cobblers just about saw it through though to end their three-game winless run and send over 7,000 fans home happy.

"It's great to get the three points but, ultimately, what a fantastic day for our football club," said Brady.

"The club put on so many great events to mark the occasion and the town came to the Town to fill out Sixfields and that was just brilliant.

"I'm just pleased for all those people who came here that we could give them the three points and the win today and I'm so pleased for the club as well because there's a really good feeling around the place.

"To have so many people was heartwarming and it was brilliant to see our town support our football club."

Cobblers dominated with the wind in their favour in the first-half but then came under serious pressure as the things flipped around in the second.

"Let's get it right, Tranmere are a very, very good side and I knew, even at 3-0, that there was still something in the game," Brady added.

"There's been a pattern in the last few games in our home games where we have the wind behind us in the first-half, we get the advantage and score a goal or two.

"But then the wind whips up and when it goes against you, it's very difficult to play and get out. It's not a case at all of us trying to sit back - we don't want to sit back.

"But it's just so hard to push up the pitch and I don't think you feel that in the stands. It's relentless and keeps coming back at us and when we conceded the first goal, it made it a little bit nervy.

"The penalty was then extremely soft. The lad falls over, the ball bounces off his shin and the next thing you know the referee has given a penalty.