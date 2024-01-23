Brady hails 'exceptional' Cobblers effort as Charlton are beaten at The Valley

Match winner Louis Appere gets a congratulatory kiss from Aaron McGowan after the 3-2 win at Charlton (Picture: Pete Norton)

But he also had some words of criticism for their overall performance on a roller-coaster night at The Valley.

The Cobblers claimed the three Sky Bet League One points, and a first win at The Valley for 88 years, when substitute Loius Appéré calmly slotted home seven minutes into time added on to make it 3-2.

That was the third time Town had taken the lead in the match, and thankfully on this occasion there was to be no equaliser from the home side, whose manager Michael Appleton was sacked minutes after the final whistle after a run of 12 matches without a win.

Tyreece Simpson and Sam Hoskins had netted inside the first 25 minutes, only for Charlton to level on both occasions to make it 2-2 at the break, and Brady was not happy with some 'sloppy' passing from his players.

But Appéré's dramatic late winner ensured it was a fantastic night for Town, and Brady admitted that was 'a good feeling'.

"I thought we started well, but then the game was very transitional, a lot of turnovers and a lot of sloppy passes," said the Cobblers boss.

"But overall, to come here and get a win is a good feeling.

"I don't want to be to negative about us, but we have got to be better on the ball.

"We turned a lot over in the midfield, and that allowed them to go on the counter-attack and we left ourselves pretty open at times and that is how the two goals came about.

"In the second half we then showed great resilience.

"So, probably in the first 20 minutes we have shown a good side to us, we have then shown a resilient and strong side to us.

"Lee Burge came to the fore, and Aaron McGowan has made a save on the line, but in the end we should have a penalty, and to get the win is the really pleasing thing.

"The way the lads have fought and dug in was exceptional."