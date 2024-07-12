Brady hails Eaves as a 'quality addition' after striker joins from Rotherham
The 32-year-old has penned a two-year contract after agreeing to leave Rotherham and will form part of a totally new-look forward line at Sixfields next season, alongside fellow summer recruits Callum Morton and James Wilson.
“Tom is a quality addition to the squad,” said Brady. “He has a physical presence about him and we believe he will blend and balance well with the other strikers we have at the club.
“He isn’t just all about being a physical presence though, he is very mobile and he is capable of skilful finishes as his record shows. He has a good goal to games record.
“He finished last season strongly in the Championship, scoring twice on the final day of the season, and he has spent the last three seasons at that level.
“When a player with Tom’s attributes, his experience, his goalscoring record and his pedigree becomes available there is always a lot of interest and we are delighted to be able to welcome him to Sixfields.”
