Brady hails depleted Cobblers as they claim 'exceptional' win over Orient

Sam Hoskins celebrates scoring the Cobblers' winner against Leyton Orient (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town were heavily depleted going into the game, without five senior defenders, and then lost influential striker Kion Etete early in the first-half due to another injury.

But teenager Max Dyche made only his second senior start at centre-back and he was part of a superb defensive performance, particularly in the second-half, as Orient suffered only their third league defeat of the season.

Sam Hoskins scored the game's only goal, poking in Dyche's flick from a long throw just before half-time to secure a fifth successive win at Sixfields.

"I'm delighted," said Brady. "I thought it was two teams really battling against the conditions, which were horrible for football.

"They had a right go but we had a go as well and we stood up strong to them.

"We have taken a few knocks in terms of the players we lost but I've asked about the whole squad stepping up and today they did that because to a man, right until the end, we defended brilliantly.

"It was brilliant for Max to get an assist with his flick-on and Sammy does so well to read the play and gamble to get on the end of it and he's there between two defenders to slide it in.

"We put bodies on the line and I couldn't have asked for any more from any single player - I don't want to single anyone out.

"It was an incredible performance in terms of the attitude to battle and not give in.