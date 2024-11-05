Brady hails 'brilliant night' for the academy after youngsters impress in Leicester City victory

Jon Brady

Jon Brady felt it was a ‘brilliant night’ for Cobblers’ academy after Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City Under-21s in the EFL Trophy

Three academy players started while 18-year-old first year professional Josh Tomlinson wore the armband before another three youngsters came off the bench.

TJ Eyoma headed in the opener on the half-hour before teenage striker Neo Dobson scored his first goals for the club with a second half brace to put Cobblers on the brink of qualification for the knockout stages.

"I was pleased with the performance,” said Brady. “I think it was nice tonight for Josh Tomlinson to take the captaincy and I thought he fully deserved that and he led the team very well.

“We had Matt Ireland and Kiantay (Licorish-Mullings) to start alongside Neo so to have three youth team players and a first year pro involved, and then to finish with seven academy players on the pitch, was brilliant for our academy and brilliant for the fans to see them play.

"It was a really special night for Neo. He took his goals very well and it’s great to see because he’s been out playing men’s football and he looked strong all the way through.

"Leicester are technically very good and they have some excellent youngsters but I was really pleased with the performance and how we defended against them.”