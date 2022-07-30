Brady hails a 'team effort' after Cobblers snatch late win in season opener

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hailed a team effort from all of his players, both starters and substitutes, after they kicked-off their season with a dramatic 3-2 opening-day win over Colchester at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins scored in both halves but both times Colchester hit back, only for substitute Ryan Haynes to grab a last-minute winner and help Cobblers make the perfect start.

“It’s obviously good to start with a win and overall I’m really pleased that we have been able to send our supporters home feeling happy today,” said Brady. “It’s great to get off the mark and get three points.

“I thought the build-up to the winning goal was really good. We came out, young Harvey (Lintott) put a great ball down to Sammy and it was a sublime cross to be honest.

“That’s what we have been working on all pre-season - getting in at the back post - and Haynesy has popped up with the winner. I’m so pleased for him.

“The whole team came to the fore today. We talk about it being a team game and the subs came on and made a real difference and then at the end, Burgey makes one hell of a save so everyone put a shift in.

“It’s a team game and I think we emphasised that.”

Brady would not get dragged into the controversy surrounding the two penalty decisions, adding: “I’m just going to enjoy the three points and I’ll leave the refereeing decisions alone.