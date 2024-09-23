Mitch Pinnock was not due to start on Saturday

Jon Brady was forced into a last-minute change of plan before Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town after Sam Hoskins’ wife went into labour late on Friday evening.

Hoskins was due to start at the John Smith’s Stadium but, shortly after arriving at the hotel the team were staying at the previous evening, he received news from the hospital and was given permission to immediately return south.

That meant Mitch Pinnock, who was due for a rare start on the bench, came into the side and he played his part in an outstanding team performance as Cobblers claimed a superb victory in West Yorkshire. Young goalkeeper James Dagde, who travelled with the squad as the 19th man, was named on the bench in Pinnock’s place.

"Young James came onto the bench because Sam had to travel back,” explained Brady. “Congratulations to Sammy and his wife after they had a baby girl. It's fantastic news.

"I let Sam drive up on Friday night but as soon as he got to the hotel, he went 'I've got to go!' and he went back. He had been due to start and Mitch wasn't going to start, I'll be honest enough to say that.

"I spoke to Mitch and I told to him that he'll be in if anything happens with Sam. I just felt Mitch needed a reset but he came in and I thought he was fantastic. The whole team were brilliant but it was great from Mitch to come in at the last minute and show us his quality.”