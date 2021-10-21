Brady had a 'strong talk' with Pinnock to get midfielder 'back on track' after difficult period

Mitch Pinnock.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he had a 'strong talk' with Mitch Pinnock to help the midfielder get 'back on track' after an indifferent start to the season.

The former Kilmarnock wide man impressed in pre-season but initially struggled to translate that form into competitive action on a consistent basis.

However, Pinnock's superb cross teed up Fraser Horsfall for Cobblers' second against Mansfield at the weekend, and he was then the architect of all three goals during the win over Stevenage on Tuesday.

"We had a strong talk a couple of weeks ago myself and Mitch," revealed Brady. "I pointed out what we needed to see from him that we saw at the start of the season.

"I think he's back on track for the moment but it's about consistency with what he does for us now because he has the ability and everyone has seen that.

"I feel a lot of it is him making better decisions and being consistent at what he does and trying to go forward more and he's done that."

Pinnock's progress was hindered by illness last month that proved to be more debilitating than first thought.

"Unfortunately for Mitch, he had a illness and he was quite ill for 10 days," added Brady. "It wasn't COVID but he had a bad bug and I think that took more out of him than we realised at the time.

"I feel he's gaining his match fitness now and his distances and his high-speed running is nearly back to where we need it to be."

Pinnock was the creator-in-chief for the Cobblers on Tuesday, and he helped get the ball rolling for Kion Etete's first ever league goal.

Brady continued: "It's great that the fans have really got behind Kion and I think fans will always get behind someone who will chase lost causes and who never gives up, especially strikers.