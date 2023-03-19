Max Dyche.

Max Dyche has joined the list of Cobblers players whose seasons look to be over after suffering ankle ligament damage during Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Mansfield Town at Sixfields.

The 20-year-old centre-back was making just his second start of the season and seemed to get through the game untroubled, but an incident with Stags striker Rhys Oates in the second-half caused more damage than originally thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scan later in the week revealed ligament damage that will potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Ben Fox, Tyler Magloire and Ali Koiki have already had their seasons ended by injury while four others are currently on the sidelines.

Dyche played well in the win over Mansfield and was in line for another start against Crewe on Saturday, but instead manager Jon Brady was forced to change formation again and return to a back four.

"I think, with Max, he’s so strong and so resilient he’s almost indestructible but unfortunately he went up for a header the other night and as he landed, he got his legs tangled with Oates near the bench and he landed on the outside of his ankle,” revealed Brady.

"He’s in a boot and I don’t know about a timeframe. I think it will be touch and go whether he will get back before the end of the season. It’s debilitating at times and I’m gutted for Max because that young man loves this club and he supports the boys so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s waited for an opportunity and I thought he did really well in the second-half against Hartlepool and he deserved his chance and he played well the other night but unfortunately he doesn’t get a chance to really kick-on. He would have started today.”

Aaron McGowan will definitely be available next weekend after serving his three-game suspension but he might be the only one. Shaun McWilliams and Akin Odimayo are closest to returning, while Josh Harrop, Josh Eppiah and Danny Hylton are the other injured players.

"The only one we know we get back is Aaron,” Brady added. “Shaun is pushing hard and AK is as well but how long is a piece of string? They’ll be back at some stage between now and the end of the season but I’m not sure when.