New loan signing Tete Yengi will provide the Cobblers with ‘something different’ compared to what they already have, according to manager Jon Brady.

The imposing Aussie, who stands at 6ft 5in, has joined from Ipswich Town for the rest of the campaign following his successful loan spell with Vaasan Palloseura in Finland’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers were not the only club interested in taking Yengi on loan but they announced his arrival on deadline day and Brady was delighted to seal a deal for a fellow Australian.

Tete Yengi

He said: "As a striker, Tete has a lot going for him, both physically and technically, and he is fresh off the back of a very successful loan spell in Finland in the first half of the English season.

"He fits the profile of what we were looking for from a new signing in that position, he is something different to what we currently have and we are pleased to welcome him to the squad.

"We know there was a lot of interest in him both in this country and abroad. We are grateful that both Ipswich and Tete feel this is the right move for him – we thank them for that – and I am sure our reputation as a club that develops and looks after young players has helped us, as has our reputation for being a good club where players want to be and feel happy.