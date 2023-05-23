Kelvin Thomas

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has expressed his appreciation for the ‘immense support’ provided by chairman Kelvin Thomas, co-owner David Bower and chief executive James Whiting after the club’s promotion to League One.

It was not all plain-sailing for Town despite their eventual third-placed finish in League Two. January and February proved a particularly tough period and at one point Cobblers were on a run of win win in seven games and their season looked in danger of fizzling out, but Brady always had the backing of those above him.

"We've got unbelievable support from the top of the club,” he said. “I'm not in contact with David Bower all the time but his support has been immense and then he supports Kelvin and Kelvin and James support me.

"When you lose, these guys pick you up. They never get too high or too low and they're hugely supportive and they've built foundations for me to feel really strong.

"You see it across football that a lot of managers can feel insecure at times because you are always going to go through tough patches. We went through a tough patch ourselves but Kelvin kept talking to me and kept saying 'I believe in you mate, you'll turn it around' and you can't ask for anything more than that.