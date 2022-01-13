Brady gives update on contract talks and Cobblers' chase for new signings

Ali Koiki is out of contract in the summer.

Cobblers ‘have a lot of things bubbling away’ but manager Jon Brady is not expecting any imminent additions.

Brady wants another three additions - a striker, a creative player and potentially more defensive cover - but it is a case of patience, especially as Cobblers only recently made changes to their recruitment department.

After head of recruitment Martin Foyle departed, assistant boss Colin Calderwood took on more responsibility for the club's transfer strategy while five regional scouts were also appointed, all of whom will work with analyst Alex Latimer.

“We have a lot of things bubbling away and we’re working hard to improve the squad and enhance the squad,” said Brady.

“I can’t give you anything at the moment because there’s nothing concrete but we are working away on a few things.

“We’re starting a new process and we’re working within and it will take time but everyone here is working hard to find the right players.

"This window, for us, is about finding the best players we can to enhance what we already have.

“Obviously, we have only just started this process and it’s important to understand that.

“What we want to do is work efficiently and if we do bring a player in, we want to get the right player and the right fit for us so we’re not going to rush things."

Meanwhile, talks remain ongoing with those players out of contract this summer, which include Shaun McWilliams, Sam Hoskins, Fraser Horsfall, Danny Rose, Joseph Mills and Ali Koiki.

"Everything we do, we do within and it's private," Brady added.

"But anyone who we feel is an asset to us and who is working hard and is helping to improve, as with any football club, they are the players you want to keep and you want to work with.

"You want to build foundations for the future. Obviously we're trying to do that with those players currently and we will keep working hard to make sure we are building for the future.

"But we can only do our best and we will try to paint a picture for where we want to go for the future and what we want to do.