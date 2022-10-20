Brady gives Sam Hoskins update ahead of clash at table-topping Stevenage

Cobblers are playing a ‘waiting game’ on the fitness of top scorer Sam Hoskins ahead of Saturday’s visit to table-topping Stevenage.

The 29-year-old, who has 11 goals in 11 appearances this season, missed two games through illness but returned against Salford, only to pick up an injury and miss last Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient.

The injury is not thought to be serious and he should return within the next 10 days, but Saturday’s game may be too early with manager Jon Brady keen to guard against taking any risks at this stage of the season.

"It's a waiting game on Sam,” said Brady. “We will see. What we can't do is rush anything because there's a long way to go this season.

"You are talking two-thirds of the season still to go so we don't want to risk him but if there's an opportunity for him, it'll be fantastic to have him available.”