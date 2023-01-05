Work is ‘ongoing’ to strengthen the squad this month – but manager Jon Brady has suggested fans might have to be patient before any new arrivals enter the building.

However, whilst Brady has previously said the club are only seeking minor adjustments in the January transfer window, Town’s potentially problematic injury situation could force his hand. Five players are doubts for Saturday’s game at Salford, including key midfielder Shaun McWilliams.

Cobblers are currently waiting for scan results on both McWilliams and defender Tyler Magloire. Should either of those prove serious, the club is ready to respond appropriately in the transfer market.

Jon Brady

"We are working on things but we feel we have a strong squad,” said Brady. “We need to take stock and maybe have a look at how serious the injuries could be.

"We do have some targets and some positions that we are after which would strengthen us through until the end of the season but there’s nothing concrete at the moment."

On contract talks with current members of his squad, Brady added: “We keep things within the building but we have started to speak to one or two players within the group and I feel those talks will be ongoing over the next couple of weeks and we will see where we get to.”

Cobblers are in no rush to bolster their squad, especially after re-establishing a seven-point gap back to fourth with Monday’s 1-0 home win over Leyton Orient. Ben Fox scored the only goal as Town battled to three points with a performance that was in contrast to their dominant display in defeat to Swindon four days earlier.

Brady said: "I thought we played really well against Swindon but the margins are so fine. Mitch Pinnock goes through on goal five or six yards out and the goalkeeper gets a touch so it should be a corner but the ref gives a goal-kick and they go up the other end and score.

"Those are the margins. He puts that in and the game changes, but I think we showed both sides of our game because we can really play and took on the team (Swindon) who are supposed to be the best footballing side and we edged the possession.

"Against Orient, when we had to scrap and fight, we showed we can do that as well, and they came for that. They are a good side with a great manager and lots of excellent players and I thought it was two good teams up against each other.