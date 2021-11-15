Brady gives Jack Sowerby update after midfielder's absence hurts Cobblers in Rovers defeat

Jack Sowerby.

Jon Brady has given no timeframe on the return of Jack Sowerby from injury after he missed Saturday's defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The midfielder was said to have a 'niggle' and his absence was keenly-felt by Cobblers who were under-par and deservedly beaten.

"It's just a bit of a niggle with Jack at the moment," said Brady. "We need to look after him and hopefully we get him back as soon as we can."

Jordan Flores replaced Sowerby in central midfield but struggled to make much of an impression on the contest.

"It's tough because we've asked Jordan to come in today and he has a lack of match practise in that area," Brady continued.

"You've got to give players opportunities to perform and I think that game shows we're a little bit light in that area.

"One goes down and we were in a bit of trouble but I thought Jordan did OK. We just didn't win any of the second balls and we didn't win any of the knockdowns.

"Jack was a bit of a miss but I feel Jordan will get up to speed and he'll do well for us."

Aaron McGowan was back in the squad following a couple of weeks out with injury but remained an unused substitute.