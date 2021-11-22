Brady gives injury update ahead of Oldham Athletic fixture

Kion Etete.

Jon Brady was keeping his cards close to his chest when asked about the fitness of key players going into tomorrow's game against Oldham Athletic.

Striker Kion Etete was taken off with a bloodied mouth against Bradford City on Saturday and Jack Sowerby made way in the closing stages on his return from injury.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts was also feeling the effects of a kick to his head at Valley Parade, but Brady did not give anything away in Monday's press conference.

Defenders Michael Harriman and Dominic Revan will definitely spend a period on the sidelines with a cracked rib and a groin injury respectively.

"The players have been assessed this morning and they'll be training later today," said Brady.

"One or two might not be able to get on the grass but we'll just have to take a look and see where we are at.

"We will probably have to assess a couple again tomorrow and make a decision thereafter."

If Etete does not make it, Brady will have no hesitation in playing Danny Rose.

The 27-year-old scored against Cambridge United last week and made a positive impact in place of Etete at Valley Parade.

"You know what you're going to get with Danny," Brady added. "He will win 70, 80 per cent of aerial challenges and will work extremely hard for the team.

"You can't doubt that Rose will give everything he's got every minute he plays for us and we're so pleased to have him working like that for us.