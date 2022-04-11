Brady gives his thoughts on Pollock's performance against Bradford

Scott Pollock.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was pleased with Scott Pollock’s performance against Bradford City at the weekend.

With Shaun McWilliams only fit enough for the bench and Paul Lewis suspended, the 21-year-old was handed his first league start of the season in an attacking midfield role alongside Mitch Pinnock.

Pollock had a busy game and popped up in some dangerous positions in Bradford’s penalty box, however he was unable to stick away the chances that fell his way.

Nonetheless, Brady was happy with his display and that was reflected in the fact he played the full 90 minutes.

"Scotty did well and he deserved to stay on,” said Brady. "He worked hard in and out of possession and he was a goal threat. He had a couple of shots blocked and he was involved in that goalmouth scramble when we couldn't quite force the ball in.

"The goalkeeper made a good save from him and he had another shot blocked in the first-half so I was pleased with him.

"We put him out on loan and got him up to speed and I felt he did well today.

"Of course it helped him being out on loan because he needed minutes but the problem for us is that we haven't had the opportunity, through playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, to get those minutes into him.

"We needed to get Scotty out on loan and we took that gamble to get him out and hope our midfielders stay fit in the meantime.”

Pollock was not the only open guilty of wasteful finishing though with Louis Appere also unable to convert when the ball fell his way. The 23-year-old is still waiting for his second Cobblers goal after netting on his debut.

"Louis obviously scored on his debut and sometimes you end up snatching at it and I feel that's happened on occasions,” said Brady.