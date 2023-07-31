Sam Hoskins played 90 minutes against Kidderminster last week but wasn't involved at MK Dons on Saturday. Picture: Pete Norton

Jon Brady expects to have the majority of his squad available for their opening game of the season against Stevenage this weekend after Cobblers rounded off pre-season by beating MK Dons on Saturday.

Captain Jon Guthrie played 45 minutes on his first start since suffering a serious hamstring injury at the end of last season, and Tyreece Simpson and Marc Leonard also both started having recently joined the club on loan.

Aaron McGowan, Ali Koiki, Jack Sowerby, Akin Odimayo and Ben Fox came through further minutes, however Shaun McWilliams and Sam Hoskins were both missing.

"We just felt we would rest Sam and Shaun,” said Brady. “Both have had a lot of minutes so we're just looking after them and that was important for the group and when we feel we need to do that, we'll do it.

"We've got most of the squad back together now and that's really important and that's what it's all about. The medical team have worked hard and the players have worked hard to get themselves back and we've had to be more patient than ever but, all things combined, we've navigated our way through pre-season and we won't be carrying too many injuries into the season – touch wood!"

Simpson lasted an hour at Stadium MK on his first start since joining the club from Huddersfield last week, and like several others he will need a few games to get up to full speed.

"Like all players, we need to build minutes for Tyreece and to get some more consistent minutes will be good for him,” Brady added.