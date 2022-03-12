Brady furious with free-kick decision that led to Carlisle's winner against Cobblers

Jon Brady.

A furious Jon Brady 'could not comprehend' the decision to award a late free-kick which led to Carlisle United's dramatic winner in Saturday's League Two contest against the Cobblers at Brunton Park.

The game was goalless with 15 minutes to play when Tobi Sho-Silva stroked Carlisle ahead before Paul Lewis headed Town level almost immediately.

The spoils were set to be shared as stoppage-time ticked by but then Ali Koiki was penalised just outside his penalty area. Koiki tangled with Sho-Silva and picked up the ball with his hands, presumably thinking he had been fouled, only for the decision to go the other way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser Horsfall handled Callum Guy's subsequent free-kick and Jordan Gibson calmly stuck away the penalty to snatch victory.

"It wasn't a free-kick," said Brady. "Ali has raced to the ball, he's got there first, turned out with it and he's had to leap over their player.

"He was dragged down but they give the foul the other away so first and foremost, it shouldn't have been a free-kick.

"Obviously they then deliver the ball in and Fraser accidentally handballs it and they get the penalty but it's not a foul in the first place.

"For the life of me, I cannot comprehend what the linesman has seen there."

Brady was otherwise satisfied with his side's performance in Cumbria. The Cobblers bossed the first-half but did not take their chances before struggling to regain the ascendency in a bitty second.

"We went 1-0 down but you look at the stats and we dominated in all areas of the pitch," Brady added. "We dominated possession and we got into so many good areas, especially in the first-half.

"We just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net. Carlisle have been on the top but we dominated them.

"We go 1-0 down to a poor error but we fought back and then pushed to get another goal but you can't account for the linesman giving a foul that isn't a foul.