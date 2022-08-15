Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventy-five of Hoskins' 299 appearances have come under Jon Brady.

Jon Brady has only ever had good things to say about Sam Hoskins during his time in charge of the Cobblers so it was no surprise that he was first in line to heap yet more praise on the forward’s loyalty, consistency and attitude ahead of his 300th appearance for the club.

Seven years after joining Northampton as a 22-year-old, initially on trial and then a one-year contract, Hoskins will become the 15th player to clock up 300 appearances in claret should he feature during Tuesday’s League Two fixture with Crawley Town.

Now 29, he has often been a divisive figure among supporters but, helped by Brady’s management, he has won over some of the harshest critics with his performances in the last 12 months. He enjoyed his best ever scoring season last year – 13 goals in addition to 12 assists – and already has three goals in three games so far this campaign.

“It’s a really big achievement and it’s testament to Sam in terms of his consistency and the levels he delivers game in, game out, week in, week out,” said Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think I am right in saying he is only the 15th player to reach 300 games and when he scores next, he will be in the top 20 goalscorers for this club as well so the accolades keep coming.

"He’s still young and he’s still quick and he remains as keen as ever to play every minute and long may that continue because we are so pleased to have him in our team.