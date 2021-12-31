Brady frustrated by loss of 'personal touch' after EFL introduce new protocols

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits it is 'strange' having to adapt to the new EFL protocols that were introduced to help reduce the spread of COVID among footballers.

The EFL programme has been heavily disrupted during Christmas and Northampton have been impacted as much as anyone with three games postponed.

Whilst Brady agrees with the need for stricter protocols to keep everyone safe, it is making life harder on the training pitch.

"You have to be adaptable," he said. "We've kept the players without COVID going and kept them conditioned.

"There are individuals that it hasn't impacted as much but it's a strange time at the moment because players now have to come in, sit in their cars individually and wait to be tested and then you go out onto the grass.

"You lose that personal touch because you can't get as close and you can't go up to someone one-to-one. We're having to be at a distance when we talk to the players at the moment so it's just really strange times."

Tomorrow's game at Swindon looks set to go ahead, much to the relief of Brady after missing out over Christmas.

“That’s why it was so disappointing to miss out on Boxing Day – because we have that special connection with the fans and we want to keep that going,” Brady added.

“I’m proud of what everyone has helped to create. It’s not myself – yes, we talk about what we want – but it’s the players who are doing it through their efforts, their endeavour and their will to never give in and keep fighting for the cause.