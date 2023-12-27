‘We're carrying some knocks and injuries and there are players on the bench who are teetering on the edge and they could break if they play too many minutes.’

Sam Sherring trudges off with injury against Stevenage

Jon Brady has expressed his frustration at the brutal nature of the Christmas schedule as he continues to be hampered by the need to manage players.

Cobblers play four games in 10 days and currently have seven players injured while others – such as captain Jon Guthrie and midfielder Shaun McWilliams – need to be managed through this period.

McWilliams was an unused substitute as Town were soundly beaten 3-0 by Stevenage on Boxing Day and Guthrie was replaced after 79 minutes. Sam Sherring also limped off with an early injury.

"The schedule is so tough and I have to manage bodies because certain players can only play certain minutes,” said Brady. "We're carrying some knocks and injuries and there are players on the bench who are teetering on the edge and they could break if they play too many minutes.

"I've got to play the long game and that's where we're at. I had a centre-half who had to come off early and he was touch and go to play today and that didn't look good. It's too early to say what the issue is so we'll have to wait and see on him (Sherring).