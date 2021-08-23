Brady frustrated by 'big disparity' in officiating for Cobblers matches

Cobblers skipper Joseph Mills has a word with referee Carl Brook.

Whilst he did not blame the officials for his side's first defeat of the season, Town manager Jon Brady was nonetheless frustrated by some of Carl Brook's decisions during Saturday's League Two clash with Rochdale.

Brook and his team of officials did not cost Cobblers the game - they actually got the one big call right, correctly deeming Josh Andres onside for Dale's decisive second goal - but they hardly left Sixfields in the good books of home supporters.

Town striker Kion Etete was particularly hard done to, constantly penalised for the most minor of infringements whilst getting very few decisions himself.

That and some other calls by Brook left Brady frustrated, particularly when compared to how fellow referee Simon Mather let the game flow on the opening day of the season against Port Vale.

"I'm not going to blame or moan at the officials for the result because we weren't good enough to win that game today, so it's not his fault," said Brady.

"But there was a difference between the referee for the Port Vale game here, who let a lot of things go with all the physical contact, and the one today.

"We were backing in at times, the ball comes up and we're being physically strong, we're holding it up and then the referee gives a foul.

"I really struggle with that and in my opinion there's a big disparity between the referee against Port Vale and the referee today because he nit-picked on a lot of things I felt."

However, Town were deservedly beaten on Saturday for the first time this season.

"We really wouldn't want that to happen at home but it's two games and six points, that's two points per game on average," Brady added.