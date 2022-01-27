Brady frustrated as Cobblers 'narrowly miss out' on transfer targets

Jon Brady.

Cobblers have endured a frustrating week in the transfer market after missing out on a couple of their top targets.

Jon Brady made Peterborough's Idris Kanu his third loan deal of the month on Wednesday following Chanka Zimba and Tyler Magloire.

However, with Kion Etete recalled by Tottenham, Nicke Kabamba sent on loan to Woking and Zimba now injured for the foreseeable future, Cobblers remain short in attack.

Brady has been scouring the length and breadth of the country alongside assistant Colin Calderwood and other members of Northampton's recruitment team in search of the right fit.

The club were close to securing an experienced striker before being frustrated by events out of their control, while another player has also slipped from their grasp.

"We've had some real near misses," said Brady. "We are working very hard on things but unfortunately a couple we have just missed out on.

"We're still working away to improve and find that cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

"We've really gone after some targets strongly and we have narrowly missed them but that's the nature of the business.

"We have to move on and look at our next ones and see what we can come up with."

Brady will not be panicked into making a wrong move though adding: "It's about decision-making and looking at things overall.