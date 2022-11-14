Jon Brady believes his side benefitted from finally having a free week with no fresh injuries or illnesses in the build up to Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Gillingham at Priestfield.

Cobblers did not have a Tuesday game last week either but a bout of illness plus a couple of minor injuries meant their preparations for the previous Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Chesterfield were disrupted.

But they had a productive week of training going into Gillingham – who, by contrast, played at Brentford in the League Cup – and that was reflected in a strong and composed performance at Priestfield as Town dominated the first-half and then saw the game out with few alarms in the second.

"It helped to have a couple of free midweeks, especially the week going into the Gillingham game because we had a real opportunity to work on things,” said Brady.

"Last week, I couldn't so much because we had illness running through the group and we weren't able to do any shape work or anything. It was really awkward.

"But this week we have done work and it really does show and the players went out and delivered that and they played with real purpose and energy. I wanted to play fast and aggressive and I thought we did that.”

Brady will be hoping for a similarly smooth week on the training pitch as his side prepare for a big game at promotion rivals Bradford City on Saturday.

He added: "Bradford have done well and they have been on a good run of late but if you look at us away from home against the top sides, we went and drew at Orient with 10 men, we scored three at Stevenage and we won at Swindon.