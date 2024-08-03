Brady 'found out a few things' after admitting Cobblers were 'off the pace' in final friendly
Town were second best by some distance at Whaddon Road, particularly in the first half, as two goals in two minutes from Ryan Bowman guided the League Two side to a deserved victory.
“I found out a few things about us, especially in a game like that,” said Brady. “We were playing against a team in the league below but it was a real strong test for us, especially in the first half when I felt we were a bit stunned and we were off the pace in certain areas of the pitch.
"I’ve got a lot of things to consider through the next week and see where we’re at going into the first game, but certainly no decisions have been made. We have to build up towards Bristol Rovers because we know how tough that challenge will be and how tough League One will be overall.
"We need to make sure we are a lot better and sharper going into that first game.”