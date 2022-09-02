Brady focusing on process over outcome as Cobblers seek to avoid three defeats in a week against Barrow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is focusing on process over outcome as his side look to avoid three defeats in a week when Barrow visit Sixfields on Saturday.

Town suffered their first league loss against Doncaster Rovers last weekend and were then thumped 6-0 by a slick Ipswich outfit in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

"It’s obviously very important to get results but first and foremost it’s about how we want to play,” said Brady. "We believe, if we play the way we can and if we can dominate the opposition, that we will pick up results. Both teams want three points but we are at home.

Jon Brady.

"We could have been better last weekend but the game was still on a knife-edge and it was won by a penalty so we know this league is very tight and the margins are extremely fine. We just need to make sure we come out on top on those margins this weekend.”

Despite the scale of his side’s loss at Portman Road, Brady insisted there were positives to come out of the game.

"I’ve watched it back and the three goals in the first-half are goals we shouldn’t be conceding,” he added. “I thought our pressing was excellent at times but some of their play was exceptional.

"There were one or two things that we didn’t get right but it’s great learning for everyone and what really pleased me was that the players continued to do what was asked of them and tried to find a way. There were a lot of positives for me to pick out of it.”

Cobblers will certainly not have it easy against Barrow, who are second in League Two after starting the season with five wins in six.

"Pete Wild has gone in there and changed their fortunes around,” Brady continued. “He did a very good job at Halifax and we know Barrow have started well. They are very well organised and play a strong 4-3-3 system but it’s a challenge and we are looking forward to it.