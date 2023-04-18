Jon Brady and Marc Leonard

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is keeping his focus on ensuring his side’s performance levels do not drop as the League Two promotion race enters the final four games of the season, starting at Sutton United this evening.

Whilst Town’s players might be unable to resist looking at the league table and checking other results, Brady’s attention remains on the process and what his side must do in order to pick up the points required for promotion.

"I don't look at it but I hear it and that's just the nature of where we're at and the position we're in at this stage of the season,” said Brady. "It's inevitable that players are going to look at other results and fair play to them because they want to be right up there and they want to achieve promotion.

"We all want that but I'm more process driven and I look at the big picture. I focus on where we need to be at a certain point in certain games in terms of points and how we pick them up and our performances.

"You can get carried away and just think about the result and you forget about your performance so we really have to focus on how we play and what we do and if you do that and if you perform well, you have every chance of getting the right result.”

Brady praised two individuals in particular for their recent performances – wing-back Ryan Haynes and Canadian defender David Norman.

"I feel there's more in David but it's a big ask for him to come in and play for the first time in six months,” Brady added.

"He's acquitted himself really well and he's put in performances that I feel he can build on. I think you've seen growth in all of the players this season and let's hope we see more growth in David over the next few games.