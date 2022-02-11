Brady: Fit-again Mills will play a big role in Cobblers' promotion push

Manager Jon Brady has welcomed the return of Joseph Mills and says Cobblers' club captain can play a pivotal role during the business end of the season.

The 32-year-old fractured his ankle against Crawley Town in August but returned from six months out when replacing Ali Koiki for the final few minutes of Tuesday's win over Newport County.

"It was really great to have our captain back on the pitch," said Brady. "Obviously, towards the end of the game, we wanted someone who could give us a bit of control and a bit of organisation and help us aerially and also make good decisions.

Jon Brady and Joseph Mills.

"It was just really good to see him come through a couple of tackles and make some good clearances and I think everyone at the club - fans, players, coaches, media - were just so pleased to see him back, especially with the way he put himself on the line for us away at Crawley.

"I felt like that it was a little reward for him to get on the pitch the other night and it also showed how much we think of him to put him on in such a difficult moment."

Despite his obvious qualities though, Mills is by no means guaranteed a place in Brady's starting XI due to the form of others.

Nonetheless, the Town boss expects him to play a big role as Cobblers continue their push for promotion.

"His leadership qualities are second to none," Brady added. "He's great in and around the building and he's great with all of the players.

"That is really big for us to have him in and around the group. There are no doubts that we could play him left-sided centre-half, he can play wing-back and obviously he can play left-back as well.