Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side were back to somewhere near their best selves during Saturday’s assured 2-0 victory away at Gillingham.

Sam Hoskins’ 13th goal of the season, converted in fine fashion after 27 minutes, was the least the Cobblers deserved for a dominant first-half performance but they then had to survive some nervy moments before Kieron Bowie wrapped up the points with a late second.

Town went into the contest with only one win in their previous eight but two goals, three points and a clean sheet represents a job well done at Priestfield and they remain third in the table and are now five league games unbeaten.

"I felt our energy and our tempo was much better today,” said Brady. “We worked on several things during the week and I’m just really pleased that the boys showed they were able to deliver that energy and tempo.

"When we do that, we feel like we get back to our better selves. We are still working and progressing and we need to be more consistent with it but it was great to have stronger options on the bench with Danny (Hylton) and others.

"It’s a good win coming away to Gillingham. They haven’t lost at home since September and I think that’s only two home defeats all season. People will look at their position in the table but they did well at Brentford on Tuesday and I say it every week – every single game is a tough challenge in this league.