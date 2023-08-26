Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins embrace after the latter's late winner against Cheltenham. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side deserved all three points, even if they did leave it late, after beating Cheltenham Town 1-0 thanks to Sam Hoskins’ 88th-minute winner at Whaddon Road on Saturday.

Northampton bossed the first half and most of the second in Gloucestershire but their failure to convert possession and territory into clear-cut chances and, crucially, goals looked like it would cost them two points with only two minutes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was that man once again as Hoskins seized on a long ball and emphatically drilled home his third goal of the season to hand Cobblers back-to-back wins to go with successive clean sheets. The victory lifts them up to 13th in the early League One table with seven points from five games.

"It just feels great to get the win away from home against a team you’re probably expected to compete with in same area of the table,” said Brady. “I felt we came here really positively and again we dominated the ball for most of the game.

"There was probably a five or 10 minute period in the second half – it felt longer at the time – where we wobbled a little bit and they went more brave. They moved to three at the back, pushed their wing-backs right in and went very direct and tried to land on things.

"I think they only had a couple of shots over the bar and three or four crosses and we had to defend that period well, but we made the changes and I felt we could get in behind their defence.