Manager Jon Brady described Saturday’s goalless draw with Walsall as a ‘point gained’ for the Cobblers despite expressing some frustration at certain elements of his side’s performance.

Town edged a very scrappy and tetchy first-half at Sixfields before Walsall turned the tables after the break, but goalmouth action was at a premium throughout.

Tom Knowles poked the away side’s best chance wide of the target early in the second-half while Josh Eppiah spurned Northampton’s clearest opening, denied by goalkeeper Owen Evans in the dying moments.

Jon Brady

"It was a tough game and a physical game,” said Brady. “Their back-line is very hard to break with all that physicality and pace and power.

"I felt, at times, when we moved the ball well, passed it and played into the front men’s feet, we got beyond their back three and broke their line in the first-half and those were our real opportunities.

"There were a couple of times when we had overloads at the back post and could have crossed it a little earlier but didn’t do it and chose the wrong option so our decision-making in those moments wasn’t as clinical as it usually is.

"But then we get a real big chance at the end, especially in a game like this against a team who have only lost once in the league in 14 or 15 games, and Josh is a bit unlucky. It’s good goalkeeping.