Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood

Manager Jon Brady has explained what he meant when he said there’s ‘a little bit of magic’ in the Cobblers changing room.

The Town boss made the comment following Tuesday’s defiant 2-1 win over Sutton United and repeated it before Harrogate’s visit to Sixfields on Saturday.

Cobblers have overcome major injury setbacks, including the loss of both their captain and vice-captain, to occupy second spot in League Two after six wins in their last nine. One victory or two points from their final two games will secure promotion.

"There's a special connection among the players,” said Brady. “You saw that last year and we brought in new players who have really bought into our behaviours.

"It's a group that really manage each other. Obviously we talk tactically and how we want to play and what we want to do and things like that, but we have great characters and great leaders throughout that changing room.

"It's not just Jon Guthrie or Sam Hoskins or Aaron McGowan, there's leaders in the whole squad and even the young ones are really stepping up – Max and Sam showed that when organising people the other night at Sutton.

"It's special and it feels special and there does feel like there's a little bit of magic within the group and what I mean by that is the connections.

"You can't buy team spirit and you can't manufacture team spirit and if you manage it right and if you show the players a lot of love and respect, which we do, you get that back in abundance.