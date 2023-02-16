Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady says he ‘feels the pain’ of Cobblers supporters and admits some ‘frustration’ came out of him during his post-match interview after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Frustration was the buzzword at Sixfields after Town were held to their third draw in a row as a dominant performance went unrewarded and more crucial points in the race for promotion out of League Two slipped away.

Brady strongly defended his players and their performance after the game and felt some of the recent criticism has been unfair, but in Thursday’s press conference, with the dust settled, he could understand why fans were disappointed.

"I think it was a very frustrating evening for everyone and I do understand the frustration of our fans,” he said. "We want to please them and we want to give them great wins at home. That’s always been the aim since we took over here and I suppose I felt a bit of frustration and it came out in me.

"That’s only because we really want to win and we want to please our fans and send them home happy. I felt the performance was there and if we score one of those early chances, it’s a different story and the whole game changes.

"I think we are all frustrated about the same thing because we all want to win. I had a moment, it’s a bit like being disappointed with a family member because I feel we are all together, but it happens in football.

"I felt their pain because we want to win and we are working hard to win every game. The effort is there and I know people feel that should be a given but to have a team that works so hard, and the subs as well, that’s what I’m proud of and we’ll continue to do that week in, week out.

"We are a strong group and now we move on now and look forward to Saturday.”

Back on Tuesday, Brady was keen to stress that his side had always stayed positive and kept going right up until full-time.

"At least we were the ones really trying to push in the second-half and we were looking to get the win,” he said. “We were positive with the subs but in the end it wasn't to be.

"We spoke about a fair few things with the players and how we can be better. Was it always great? No. Did the players try certain things? Yes. Are we trying to find the solution? Yes. That's all we can do.

"It's not difficult to keep chins up. If you look at the style of play and what we're trying to do, I feel it's really positive. Yes, we need to have more cutting edge, but if Jon Guthrie takes that chance and we win 1-0, people would praise a really good performance and we wouldn't talk about the rest of it.

"This is a group that I'm so proud of because they are giving me everything they've got. We just need to try and keep improving and be better in the final third.

"Earlier in the season, in matches where maybe we should have drawn, we won, and things like those chances that we had against Wimbledon were going in for us but they aren't going in at the moment.

