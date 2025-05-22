Jon Brady

Jon Brady says he is ready for his next job in management – but only if the right club comes along.

The 50-year-old Aussie took almost everyone by surprise, not least Cobblers fans, when he walked away from his position as Northampton boss after 200 games and nearly four years last December.

Having used the last few months to take stock, reflect and recharge, Brady now feels prepared to step back into the crazy world of football management, but only in the right circumstances.

He said: "A lot of managers I speak to just go into jobs and want the next one because they don't want to be out of football. But before you go in, you have to see if your values align with that club and I feel I have a good moral compass.

"If your values are aligned and you feel your heart is connected and there's a purpose, that's a good starting point, but with how the media is now, chairman and boards do a lot just to appease fans and it's a crazy world. We all believe as managers that we can make a difference but a lot of good managers are losing their jobs.

"I was lucky to have two fantastic chairmen at my two clubs, Northampton and Brackley, and they were realistic. The chairman at Northampton said to me, ‘if we go down, you're still our man’. I didn't want that obviously but the fans probably had a different expectation. When you have chairmen who are understanding and realistic, you are very lucky and you're onto a winner.

"I'm open to the next challenge and the process starts well before stepping through the door of my next club. It's about alignment and a clear connection with a club in terms of values and a vision. I hope I can immerse myself in another club and go from a position where it might be underperforming and take it to the next level.”